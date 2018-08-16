Teachers wanted for Western Quebec School Board

The Western Quebec School Board is trying to raise its profile as it deals with more than 20 vacant teaching positions.

Terry Kharyati, director of human resources for the English board, said it is booking media interviews as one way to to go beyond simple job ads and job fairs to reach the right candidates.

One challenge it faces is a lack of awareness at Ontario universities about the opportunities at the sprawling board's 30 schools, which includes a mix of urban and rural schools in the Outaouais, Pontiac and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions​.

"There are students and principals in the system who didn't know that there were English schools in Quebec, let alone a Western Quebec School Board that taught in English," Kharyati said.

Terry Kharyati, director of human resources for the Western Quebec School Board, says the board needs to do more to promote its job opportunities. (CBC)

He also wants francophones to be aware of opportunities for qualified candidates to teach in the board's second language and immersion programs.

Competition for English-language teachers

Kharyati said the competition for English-language teachers is tough as candidates from Quebec's McGill and Bishop's universities often get snapped up before graduation.

"They are very much in demand," he said.

"They're snapped up relatively quickly in Quebec so it makes sense for us, because we're so close to the border in Ontario, to at least have a hand in recruiting in Ontario."

The Western Quebec School Board has benefited from the high supply of graduates from Ontario compared to the amount of new positions in that province, he said.

Ontario supply may not last

Richard Barwell, dean of the University of Ottawa's faculty of education, said his faculty has a strong relationship with the board, including student-teaching opportunities and eventually jobs.

He agrees some students from outside the capital region are unaware there is an English-language board across the Ottawa River.

The University of Ottawa's Richard Barwell said he wants to maintain a strong relationship with the Western Quebec School Board. (CBC)

However, Barwell said there are demographic shifts in the Ontario teacher workforce.

"If the oversupply [of teachers] gets absorbed in Ontario and we get to a position where it's easier for our graduates to get a job in Ontario, that could have some impact for western Quebec," he said.

Barwell noted salaries are higher on the Ontario side, though boards in Quebec are sometimes quicker at processing new hires.