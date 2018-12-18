Freezing rain coming to western Quebec

New
Communities in western Quebec can expect a significant amount of freezing rain on Thursday.
Environment Canada issues special weather statement about coming storm
Communities in western Quebec can expect a significant amount of freezing rain on Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
The weather agency issued a special weather statement Tuesday afternoon warning that freezing rain is likely across much of the region, including the Wakefield, Que., and Maniwaki, Que., areas.
The agency expects the freezing rain to change to rain or snow later in the day.