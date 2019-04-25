Western Quebec communities hit hard by flooding

Communities across western Quebec are dealing floods and water continues to rise, and many have declared states of emergency.

Here's the situation in affected parts of the region.

Judy Wong stacks sandbags around her cottage in Pontiac, Que., to protect it from flooding on April 21, 2019. (Laura Osman/CBC)

Pontiac

Pontiac, Que., declared an emergency on April 19 as rising waters threatened homes. The community has closed many roads, evacuated homes and called in the military to help protect infrastructure.

A woman was killed in the community last weekend after the road she was driving on was washed out by flood waters.

Pontiac Mayor Joanne Labadie told CBC Radio's In Town And Out with Giacomo Panico on Saturday that the community is preparing to house some residents at the Tim Horton Camp des Voyageurs in Quyon, Que., at 60 chemin du Canal.

The Luskville Community Centre at 2024 route 148 in Pontiac is also open for evacuees from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. People leaving their homes after 8 p.m. are asked to call the Red Cross at 514-769-0426.

Sandbags are available at the Luskville Garage at 2024 route 148 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and volunteers 14 years and older are asked to gather there to help fill more sandbags, and to bring their own shovels and gloves.

Updated information can be found on the municipality's website.

This image, taken from a helicopter, shows water flowing in the Rouge River near the hydroelectric dam at Bell Falls. Officials believe the dam will hold. (Radio-Canada)

Val-des-Monts

The community of Val-des-Monts, Que., has seen extensive flooding blocking many roads and about 60 homes have flooded.

A state of emergency was declared, and Canadian Armed Forces personnel arrived Thursday to start filling sandbags.

People who need sandbags are asked to visit the municipal garage at 1570 route du Carrefour.

Information about the flooding is being posted on the municipality's Facebook page.

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., has been evacuated because of the looming threat to the Bell Falls dam.

Hydro-Québec remains confident that the dam will hold.

The community was evacuated as a precaution with about 250 people in the path of the dam if it should break.

It could be another week before they're allowed to return.

Papineauville

Papineauville, Que., declared a state of emergency Friday after a special meeting of its municipal council.

The declaration will be in place for five days at first, but Mayor Christian Beauchamp told Radio-Canada it is likely it could be extended.

Several homes in the community have already been flooded out and the municipality is warning residents in the following areas that they are in immediate danger:

Rue Lionel.

Rue Colle.

Chemin Servant.

Rue Major.

Chemin Laflamme.

Highway 148.

Rue Henri-Bourassa.

Chemin Asa Cook.

Rue Saint-Julien.

Chemin de la Rouge.

Chemin Steen.

Updates can be found on the community's Facebook page.

Saint-André-Avellin

The municipality of Saint-André-Avellin has also declared a state of emergency.

Residents there are being warned to get an emergency kit in place and be prepared for the potential for waters to continue to rise.

The military arrived there Friday to help with sandbagging and other efforts.

Two schools have been closed due to the rising waters.