Here are all the mayors elected across the Outaouais

Residents in western Quebec hit the polls Sunday for their municipal elections and we have compiled all of the election results.

Some municipalities will see new faces, including in Gatineau where France Bélisle became the first woman elected as mayor.

After losing in 2017, David Gomes defeated Aimé Sabourin to become the new mayor of Cantley. Gomes served three terms as municipal councillor in Val-des-Monts and now he takes over for Madeleine Brunette, who chose not to seek re-election.

Here are all the newly elected or re-elected mayors across the Outaouais:

Alleyn-et-Cawood: Carl Mayer

Boileau: Jean-Marc Chevalier

Bryson: Alain Gagnon

Cantley: David Gomes

Cayamant: Nicolas Malette

Chelsea: Pierre Guénard

Chénéville: Maxime Proulx-Cadieux

Déléage: Anne Potvin

Denholm: Gaétan Guindon

Fort-Coulonge: Christine Francoeur

Gatineau: France Bélisle

Kazabazua: Robert Bergeron

Lac-des-Plages: Richard Jean

Lac-Simon: Jean-Paul Descoeurs

L'Ange Gardien: Marc Louis-Seize

La Pêche: Guillaume Lamoureux

L'Isle-aux-Allumettes: Corey Spence

Mansfield-et-Pontefract: Sandra Armstrong

Montpellier: Stéphane Séguin

Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix: Myriam Cabana

Plaisance: Micheline Cloutier

Pontiac: Roger Larose

Portage-du-Fort: Lynne Judd-Cameron

Rapides-des-Joachims: Doug Rousselle

Saint-André-Avellin: Jean-René Carrière

Saint-Sixte: Matthew MacDonald-Charbonneau

Shawville: Bill William McCleary

Thorne: Karen Daly Kelly

Val-des-Monts: Jules Dagenais

Ottawa Morning 6:01 Gatineau residents elect first woman mayor, independent candidate France Belisle. Belisle had worked for CBC Radio-Canada for 18 years, and Tourisme Outaouais until her decision to run for mayor. 6:01

Mayors who won without opposition

In Chelsea, Que., councillor Pierre Guénard came very close to running unopposed until Shelley Fraser signed up last minute a few weeks ago.

Despite her efforts, the unilingual Anglophone could not upend Guénard, who is the new mayor-elect of Chelsea, winning with 1,650 votes.

Guénard has held several key positions in the municipality over his past two terms, including head of the recreation committee and the natural resources committee.

Here are the mayors already elected without opposition: