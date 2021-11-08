Here are all the mayors elected across the Outaouais
France Bélisle becomes first woman elected mayor of Gatineau, Que.
Residents in western Quebec hit the polls Sunday for their municipal elections and we have compiled all of the election results.
Some municipalities will see new faces, including in Gatineau where France Bélisle became the first woman elected as mayor.
After losing in 2017, David Gomes defeated Aimé Sabourin to become the new mayor of Cantley. Gomes served three terms as municipal councillor in Val-des-Monts and now he takes over for Madeleine Brunette, who chose not to seek re-election.
Here are all the newly elected or re-elected mayors across the Outaouais:
Alleyn-et-Cawood: Carl Mayer
Boileau: Jean-Marc Chevalier
Bryson: Alain Gagnon
Cantley: David Gomes
Cayamant: Nicolas Malette
Chelsea: Pierre Guénard
Chénéville: Maxime Proulx-Cadieux
Déléage: Anne Potvin
Denholm: Gaétan Guindon
Fort-Coulonge: Christine Francoeur
Gatineau: France Bélisle
Kazabazua: Robert Bergeron
Lac-des-Plages: Richard Jean
Lac-Simon: Jean-Paul Descoeurs
L'Ange Gardien: Marc Louis-Seize
La Pêche: Guillaume Lamoureux
L'Isle-aux-Allumettes: Corey Spence
Mansfield-et-Pontefract: Sandra Armstrong
Montpellier: Stéphane Séguin
Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix: Myriam Cabana
Plaisance: Micheline Cloutier
Pontiac: Roger Larose
Portage-du-Fort: Lynne Judd-Cameron
Rapides-des-Joachims: Doug Rousselle
Saint-André-Avellin: Jean-René Carrière
Saint-Sixte: Matthew MacDonald-Charbonneau
Shawville: Bill William McCleary
Thorne: Karen Daly Kelly
Val-des-Monts: Jules Dagenais
Mayors who won without opposition
In Chelsea, Que., councillor Pierre Guénard came very close to running unopposed until Shelley Fraser signed up last minute a few weeks ago.
Despite her efforts, the unilingual Anglophone could not upend Guénard, who is the new mayor-elect of Chelsea, winning with 1,650 votes.
Guénard has held several key positions in the municipality over his past two terms, including head of the recreation committee and the natural resources committee.
Here are the mayors already elected without opposition:
Aumond: Alphée Moreau
Blue Sea: Laurent Fortin
Bouchette: Pierre Lacasse
Bowman: Gaston Donovan
Bristol: Brent Orr
Campbell's Bay: Maurice Beauregard
Chichester: Donald Gagnon
Duhamel: David Pharand
Egan-Sud: Neil Gagnon
Fassett: François Clermont
Grand-Remous: Jocelyne Lyrette
Lac-Sainte-Marie: Cheryl Sage-Christensen
Litchfield: Colleen Larivière
Lochaber: Alain Gamache
Lochaber-Part-West: Pierre Renaud
Low: Carole Robert
Maniwaki: Francine Fortin
Messines: Ronald Cross
Mulgrave-et-Derry: Marcel Beaubien
Namur: Gilbert Dardel
Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours: Carol Fortier
Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette: Antonin Brunet
Otter Lake: Terry Lafleur
Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau: Roch Carpentier
Sheenboro: Doris Venasse Ranger
Ripon: Luc Desjardins
Thurso: Benoit Lauzon
Val-des-Bois: Roland Montpetit
Waltham: Odette Godin
