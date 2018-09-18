English debate helps clarify Quebec election for Outaouais Anglos

"Finally!" someone shouted from the front row as the show began on a large screen set up at the Black Sheep Inn in Wakefield, Que.

For the first time, English speakers were treated Monday night to a televised Quebec party leadership debate in their own language.

Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard, the Coalition Avenir Québec's François Legault, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée and the co-spokesperson of Québec Solidaire, Manon Massé, each took turns answering questions ranging from access to healthcare to the future of the new secretariat for relations with English speaking Quebecers.

Some of the exchanges led to loud laughter from the several dozen people in the pub in Wakefield.

There was the comical look of disgust on Massé's face as the three male leaders talked over each other.

There was the quip from Couillard about throwing "expelled" immigrants over an Ottawa River bridge if they fail Legault's promised French language test.

Seeing the leaders sometimes struggle in English was humanizing for Wakefield's Trevor Greenway.

"I think it's interesting seeing them a bit out of their comfort zone," said Greenway, who works in Ottawa for the Glebe BIA.

With all the parties agreeing to put separation on the backburner for now, Greenway is now considering the options.

"I do think that we have more choice now, which is nice," said Greenway. "And I think that's the reason why we're paying a bit more attention because usually before it would be ... 'Oh, I'll vote Liberal because if I don't then it's the threat of separation.'"

Wakefield, Que., resident Trevor Greenway watched the debate. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Andrew Salkeld, from neighbouring Sainte-Cé​cile-de-Masham, said the English debate helped him kick the tires of the party he was thinking about.

"I came this evening thinking, maybe the CAQ's got something to say for us," he said. "I was interested but [Legault] wasn't as spectacular as I thought he would be."

So he's still shopping.

The local debate that followed for candidates in the riding of Gatineau has him considering candidates for both the Green and Conservative Party of Quebec.

Andrew Salkeld says that now that sovereignty is off the table, he's considering other parties besides the Liberals in the Quebec election. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Colette Boisvert-Canavan​ had already watched the first debate in French and felt the leaders were a lot more civil in English.

"Some of them had a little bit of a problem with expressions, just like when anglophones work to be understood," she said.

In particular, she noted the language barrier may have held back some of the more aggressive attacks on Couillard seen during the first debate.

"I thought he answered better in English," said Boivert-Canavan. "When people are coming at you from every angle, it's very difficult to think on your feet."

Colette Boivert-Canavan came with her own list of questions to ask local candidates, whose English debate began after the leaders debate Monday night. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Carolyn McAskie, who heads the Wakefield La Pêche​ Chamber, said she's not surprised the English debate helped people make up their minds.

"You got to know more about them," McAskie said, adding she was impressed they agreed to do it at all. "I think it was a great idea, so kudos for doing it."

There are two more local English-language debates in western Quebec this week, organized by the Regional Association of West Quebecers: