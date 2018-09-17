Western Quebec anglophones welcome English debate

Monday night's English-language Quebec election debate — the first in modern history — is proving to be highly anticipated among anglophones in the Outaouais.

Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard, the Coalition Avenir Québec's François Legault, Parti Québécois Leader Jean-François Lisée and the co-spokesperson of Québec Solidaire, Manon Massé, will all answer questions submitted by members of the public.

But in an election where identity politics, immigration and the protection of the French language has loomed large, they'll have to make their pitch to English-speaking and allophone voters while knowing that francophones are listening.

'The trap'

"The English language debate — I would call it 'the trap,'" said Christian Bourque, executive vice-president with Léger Marketing.

Bourque said the stakes are probably highest for Legault, who's leading the polls among French speakers.

"Franç​ois Legault needs to remember that while he'll be talking in English in an English-language debate, really, who's paying attention behind all of this is the French-language voter who's going to read the press, who's going listen to the pundits," he said.

"And it could have an impact on the race."

Linton Garner is the executive director of the Regional Association of West Quebecers. He says he welcomes Monday's historic English-language debate. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Community feels 'ignored'

For English speakers in western Quebec, the debate is a long time coming — and reason to celebrate.

"This is really exciting for us," said Linton Garner, who's helping organize a viewing party at the Black Sheep Inn in Wakefield, Que., Monday night.

The viewing party will be followed by a second English debate featuring local candidates.

"The [English-speaking] community has felt somewhat ignored," said Garner, executive director of the Regional Association of West Quebecers.

Their concerns have received less attention from people in power, Garner said, "so the fact they've consented to [the debate] shows that they're paying attention to the presence of the English community."

And there's a lot at stake for the English community in this campaign, said Garner, from access to improved English-language health and mental-health services to civil service jobs.

He said they also worry about whether a recently-created secretariat on relations with English-speaking Quebecers — which has only been in place since 2017 — will remain under a new government.

Another concern, Garner said, is the threat by the Coalition Avenir Québec to do away with elected school boards — one of the only institutions in Quebec that English-speakers get to choose themselves.

Lily Ryan is the co-publisher of the West Quebec Post, the Bulletin d'Alymer and the Pontiac Journal. She says readers of the three English-language newspapers will be paying close attention to Monday's debate. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

"[The debate] makes a huge difference for our readers, absolutely" said Lily Ryan, co-publisher of a trio of English-language newspapers in the Outaouais.

"They'll be watching, and finally understanding the fine points of the different platforms."

Ryan said her readers have been looking forward to hearing election promises debated in their own language.

She said she'll be watching to see what sort of impact the debate has on voter turnout — which has been traditionally been low.

English vote an opportunity

Winning over non-francophone voters from the Liberal Party, which traditionally has a lock on some 70 per cent of that electorate, will be a challenge, Bourque said.

But it could be worth it, — especially for Legault, he added, as gaining some of that support may make a big difference in the number of ridings the CAQ wins.

Still, some of the CAQ's recent nationalist rhetoric could repel non-francophones, including promises to slash immigration and refuse newcomers if they don't show enough proficiency in the French language, according to Thomas Collombat, professor of political science at l'Université du Québec en Outaouais.

"If they have the ambition to become a majority government," said Collombat, "they need to go beyond that [French-speaking] electorate."

CAQ Leader François Legault, left, questions Liberal Party Leader Philippe Couillard during the Sept. 13 leadership debate in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

PQ leader strongest in English?

Legault's language skills could prove another challenge.

"Francois Legault's English is really rough around the edges," said Bourque​, noting that could pose a problem if he wants to use nuanced language on hot button issues like immigration and language politics.

Bourque said viewers should expect Couillard to take advantage of that weakness.

"He'll try to tell anglophone voters, while you may be flirting with the CAQ, you should consider the consequences," said Bourque.

Parti Québécois leader Jean-François Lisée is likely the strongest in English, as he was the minister responsible for the Quebec's anglophone community during the brief 18-month PQ minority government that ended in 2014.

Lisée and other leaders have been cautioned by le Mouvement Québec français, a French-language rights group, to steer clear of the debate to avoid the suggestion Quebec is officially bilingual.

On the other hand, Bourque said, French speakers also value leaders who can speak fluent English as they're expected to stand up for Quebec rights in Ottawa.

Manon Massé, the co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire, is the least bilingual of the four, according to Bourque. But the stakes for her are lower, he said, and she'll likely gain points for her courage.

CBC Quebec is presenting the debate in partnership with CTV, Global, CJAD, Citytv and the Montreal Gazette.

In Ottawa, the debate will also be carried online on the CBC Ottawa website and heard on CBC Radio in the Ottawa listening area, starting at 5:30 p.m.