Anglophones in western Quebec leading fight against Bill 21

Anglophones and their institutions in western Quebec are at the forefront of the pushback against Quebec's Bill 21, the proposed law that would ban some public employees from wearing religious symbols.

"The community's reaction has been, 'I can't believe that this is happening now,'" said Linton Garner, executive director of the Regional Association of West Quebecers.

Because the region's anglophone and allophone communities are minority groups, Garner said they're particularly sensitive to the proposal, but he said individuals within those linguistic groups are generally opposed to the bill whether they're personally affected or not.

The association, along with the Western Québec School Board and the regional chapter of the Quebec Community Groups Network, have joined with other anglophone organizations across the province to oppose the proposed law.

"We want to be part of the discussion. We want [the government] to understand our sensitivities," Garner said.

Linton Garner, executive director of the Regional Association of West Quebecers, says he's heard from people who are concerned about Bill 21. 0:54

Poll suggests divide

Quebec Premier François Legault introduced the bill last month, pointing to a Leger poll commissioned by his party, the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), that suggested broad public support for such a ban.

According to the poll, 67 per cent of Quebecers supported the notion of a ban wearing religious symbols such as hijabs and turbans for public employees in positions of authority including teachers, police officers and judges.

A closer look at the findings, however, suggests a language divide, with 74 per cent of francophones and only 43 per cent of "non-francophones," which includes anglophones and allophones who answered the survey in English, supporting a ban, according to Leger pollster Christian Bourque.

"So the difference is quite huge, and statistically significant," he said.

School boards leading the way

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin has come out in support of Bill 21, while the Western Québec School Board (WQSB) has come out strongly opposed.

"We believe that the cultural and religious diversity in our schools and centres are a source of strength and should be

celebrated," according to a statement from the board.

The Montreal English School Board has gone one step further, declaring it will refuse to implement the law.

WQSB chair Alain Guy said his board could decide to follow suit later this month.

"The more we are discussing with our stakeholders and parents and administrative staff, we are becoming more of a position that we will likely be not enforcing, not even adopting the bill because it's just ridiculous," Guy said.

English school boards in Quebec are already gearing up for a major constitutional battle with the province over the CAQ's pledge to get rid of elected school boards.

Now the boards are banding together with other anglophone organizations to take on Bill 21 as the legislation is considered in the National Assembly.

"I think we've seen the larger part of the opposition coming from the English-speaking community," Garner said.

He said the Regional Association of West Quebecers is meeting this week to decide its own plan of action.

The Leger poll commissioned by the CAQ was undertaken between March 22 and March 26, interviewing 1,015 adults, including 224 non-francophones, online. A probabilistic sample of similar size would carry a margin of error of three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.