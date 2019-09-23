Stretches of Hwy. 401 closed due to weather-related crashes

Stretches of the westbound Highway 401 between Napanee, Ont., and Brockville, Ont., were closed Wednesday afternoon as police deal with multiple weather-related collisions.

At around 12:50 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police announced they'd closed the westbound lanes at County Road 15 near Brockville due to a crash.

About 10 minutes later, they shut down the westbound 401 just east of Napanee at County Road 41 after a multiple-vehicle collision.

Winter travel advisories are in place for much of that area, with Environment Canada warning about "brief but intense snowfall" that could seriously reduce visibility on the roads.

In a tweet, OPP urged drivers to "adjust their driving to changing weather conditions."

Police also were called to crashes on the westbound 401 near Kingston, Ont., and Trenton, Ont., Wednesday morning, but any lane closures have since ended.

At least one person suffered critical injuries in the Trenton-area crash, OPP said.