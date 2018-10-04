Councillor calls for triplex freeze in part of Westboro

Coun. Jeff Leiper is asking city council to consider a moratorium on building triplexes in part of Westboro, a vote that will delay the application by a builder to erect two triplexes on a single home lot on Edison Avenue.

The same builder, Falsetto Homes, hopes to do the same thing on neighbouring Roosevelt Avenue.

"I think they're pushing the envelope," said Leiper, who's running for re-election in Kitchissippi Ward.

"I see it as overintensification."

Leiper will ask council to consider a motion next Wednesday calling for a moratorium — or an interim control bylaw — on triplexes in an area from Golden Avenue east to Tweedsmuir Avenue and Byron Avenue south to Dovercourt Avenue.

'Nuclear option'

He is also asking the city to study the impact of triplexes in Westboro.

"I realize this is the nuclear option," said Leiper, though he believes there is some support from council to consider the issue for that neighbourhood.

Councillor and planning committee chair Jan Harder has seconded his notice of motion, calling for a council vote.

The proposed moratorium led the Committee of Adjustment — the arms-length tribunal considering the builder's application — to adjourn Wednesday pending the council vote.

Residents upset at triplex plans

"It shed a strong ray of sunshine on what seemed to be a kind of hopeless situation," said Max Finkelstein, who lives next to the proposed site on Edison Avenue.

He said the development seemed to be a tipping point for the larger community concerned about the changing face of the neighbourhood, with a number of semi-detached homes lining streets once dominated by single dwelling homes.

Triplexes have also appeared on the edges of the community near Westboro station.

"It's not just a couple of neighbours upset, it's a whole community that's upset," said Finkelstein, noting that some 80 people showed up at a consultation by the developer for the project on Edison.

A stall on intensification?

The province has been encouraging more intensification in single dwelling urban neighbourhoods such as Westboro, and the city's official plan has been changed to reflect that push, said Leiper.

However, he said residents feel this project goes far beyond the new edict and he's on the same page.

The neighbourhood is zoned to allow triplexes, but "replacing a single family home with six units — potentially a fourth unit in each of those triplexes if the owner comes back for rezoning subsequently — that seems to be a threshold too far," said Leiper.

But for advocates of urban intensification, triplexes are more likely to make desirable downtown neighbourhoods more accessible to people currently priced out of the market for single dwelling homes.

Progressive policy

"This is forward thinking," said Kate Whitfield, an urban planner and lecturer at Carleton University.

She said the current wave of semi-detached homes being built on single lots in Westboro is not going to bring the kind of intensification the city has laid out in its official plan.

She said builders pushing the envelope, such as building two triplexes on a single lot, will do more to bring about that kind of change to a residential street.

"When cities have a chance to adopt progressive policies, we have to keep moving forward to get the kind of city we want," she said.

"People want access to walkable communities."

She acknowledges it's difficult for councillors to turn their backs on community members upset with the change to their street landscape.

"I have nothing against intensification," said Finkelstein's neighbour, Eric Milligan, who lives himself in a new semi-detached home on Edison Avenue where a single home once stood.

But he said the scope of the project doesn't fit the street — one of the elements considered by the Committee of Adjustment when it finally examines the development.

"Nibble by nibble [these changes are] destroying the neighbourhood," said Milligan.