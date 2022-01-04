Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

No one injured after sedan crashes into Westboro strip mall

Ottawa police are investigating after a car crashed into a strip mall near Carling and Kirkwood avenues in Westboro Monday afternoon. 

Paramedics say no one taken to hospital following collision

CBC News ·
Firefighters work at the scene of a crash at a Carling Avenue strip mall in Ottawa on Jan. 3, 2022. Police say no one suffered major injuries when this car crashed through the window of one of the mall's shops. (Vincent Yergeau/CBC)

According to police, no major injuries were reported after the sedan crashed into Misto Fine Food Shop. 

After receiving the call shortly after 3 p.m., paramedics assessed two people at the scene but no one was taken to hospital. 

