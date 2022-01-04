No one injured after sedan crashes into Westboro strip mall
Ottawa police are investigating after a car crashed into a strip mall near Carling and Kirkwood avenues in Westboro Monday afternoon.
Paramedics say no one taken to hospital following collision
Ottawa police are investigating after a car crashed into a strip mall near Carling and Kirkwood avenues in Westboro Monday afternoon.
According to police, no major injuries were reported after the sedan crashed into Misto Fine Food Shop.
After receiving the call shortly after 3 p.m., paramedics assessed two people at the scene but no one was taken to hospital.