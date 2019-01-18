Westboro residents hold vigil for bus crash victims

A group of about 30 residents from Westboro returned to the scene of last week's fatal collision Thursday evening to pay tribute to the victims and thank first responders.

Parents brought young children to Westboro station to show them the strength of their community as it rallies in the face of tragedy.

"My husband and I really wanted to be here to thank the first responders and to feel a part of the community. It's been a tough week," said Rebecca Renfroe, who brought her nine and six-year-old daughters.

"These ones had a lot of questions. They've been talking about it a lot and worrying about it a lot and I think part of the way that you make the world seem not-so-scary is to show that when bad things happen, your community is there to support you."

Coun. Jeff Leiper and two Ottawa police officers also attended the event, which was organized by the Westboro Community Association.

Heather Mitchell and Gary Ludington are on the executive of the Westboro Community Association, which organized the vigil at Westboro station. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

A double-decker OC Transpo bus smashed into a bus shelter at Westboro station on the Transitway last Friday.

Three people died in the collision — Anja Van Beek, 65, Judy Booth, 57, and Bruce Thomlinson, 56 — and 23 people were injured.

A note left for Bruce Thomlinson, one of the three people who died in the bus crash at Westboro station. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

People have been leaving flowers, notes and candles in the shelter, which has been fenced off since the station reopened Sunday night.

People have been leaving flowers, candles, balloons and notes for the victims of the Jan. 11, 2019 crash at Westboro station. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

A common theme among residents at the vigil was the shock that such great loss had come during the daily commute, at the station they and their neighbours use almost everyday.

Rebecca Renfroe, in orange, said it was important for her family to come to the vigil to show her children how a community comes together in difficult times. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Zully Alvarado said she has found it difficult to board a double-decker bus since the collision.

She said she was glad the vigil brought people together on the platform.

Zully Alvarado said she has been visiting the memorial site at the Westboro Transitway station every day since the collision that killed three people and injured 23 more. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"It brings more flowers, more candles, more people to show the love and respect and the deep mourning that we're feeling as a result of this huge crash," she said.

"We're hoping to get some answers really fast. Everybody deserves to have some answers right now."