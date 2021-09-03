City to begin changes at Westboro station in wake of fatal 2019 crash

The City of Ottawa will begin making changes to Westboro station as part of its response to a fatal double-decker bus crash in 2019.

The collision with a bus shelter on Jan. 11, 2019 injured at least 35 people and killed three — Judy Booth, Anja Van Beek and Bruce Thomlinson.

The driver, Aissatou Diallo, 44, has pleaded not guilty to all 38 dangerous driving charges. Her next court date is Sept. 22.

Friday's memo from OC Transpo general manager John Manconi said independent experts have looked at Westboro station and four other types of Transitway stations.

They sent some interim recommendations the city can act on immediately, according to Manconi, including:

Removing loose rock from walls east of Westboro station.

Installing black and yellow visibility striping near the platform edge.

Reviewing reflectiveness of traffic signs, and replacing as necessary.

Parsons Corporation completed the study and Intus Road Safety Engineering came up with recommendations.

Interim findings reported in May

This report follows a confidential interim report connected to the Westboro bus crash trial, which was inadvertently provided to CBC News by the defence who thought it was publicly filed in May.

That report recommended a series of safety improvements to the Transitway, ranging from improved station design to lower speed limits.

At the time, the city's chief safety officer said those recommendations were drafts being reviewed by professional engineering experts hired by the city.

The current memo is part of that work, but Manconi said the city has yet to receive the final report.

Westboro station will also undergo major changes as part of the city's Stage 2 LRT expansion when train tracks will replace the Transitway in the area.

The Transitway is scheduled to close for that work in June 2022, according to a presentation to the community in July, moving buses to Scott Street. That western LRT extension is expected to be done in 2025.