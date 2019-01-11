Skip to Main Content
'Chaos': Deadly bus crash turns transit station into disaster scene
Westboro transit station in Ottawa's west end was transformed into a disaster scene Friday afternoon when a packed double-decker bus slammed into a shelter, killing three and injuring nearly two dozen.

Firefighters work to remove passengers from the bus following a fatal crash at Westboro station on Friday, Jan. 11. (Patrick Carriere/ Twitter )

Two passengers on the bus and one person on the platform were killed in the crash, officials later confirmed.

Twenty-three people were injured, some critically.

"A lot of people started screaming, [including the] people at the front who got pinned under their seats," said Bilal Gill, a passenger on the bus. "It was chaos at first."

Firefighters used ladders to evacuate the bus's upper deck, while a long line of stretchers and ambulances awaited injured victims.

The Ottawa Hospital said nine people were in critical condition.

Three people killed in a collision involving an OC Transpo double-decker bus at Westboro station Friday. (@karinawieser/Twitter)
A woman leans out of the second level of the badly damaged bus. (@SaveOurSenators/Twitter)
Firefighters used ladders to free trapped passengers. (Patrick Carriere/Twitter )
First responders attend to victims following the bus crash. (Jean-Pierre Lafleur/Twitter )
A patient is taken to a waiting ambulance following a bus crash at Westboro station. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)
Emergency crews stand ready as patients are removed from the bus. (Patrick Carriere/ Twitter )
Ambulances line up awaiting patients. (Olivia Chandler/CBC)

