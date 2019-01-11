'Chaos': Deadly bus crash turns transit station into disaster scene

Westboro transit station in Ottawa's west end was transformed into a disaster scene Friday afternoon when a packed double-decker bus slammed into a shelter, shearing off the vehicle's front and side.

Two passengers on the bus and one person on the platform were killed in the crash, officials later confirmed.

Twenty-three people were injured, some critically.

"A lot of people started screaming, [including the] people at the front who got pinned under their seats," said Bilal Gill, a passenger on the bus. "It was chaos at first."

Firefighters used ladders to evacuate the bus's upper deck, while a long line of stretchers and ambulances awaited injured victims.

The Ottawa Hospital said nine people were in critical condition.

