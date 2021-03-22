Arguments wrap in Westboro bus crash trial

Crown and defence arguments in the Westboro bus crash trial concluded Wednesday, leaving Justice Matthew Webber to decide whether the driver was ultimately responsible for the fatal collision, or if other factors were to blame.

The double-decker OC Transpo bus slammed into a bus shelter awning during the afternoon commute on Jan. 11, 2019, killing passengers Anja Van Beek, Judy Booth and Bruce Thomlinson, and injuring many more.

Aissatou Diallo, 44, has pleaded not guilty to 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and three charges of dangerous driving causing death.

The judge-alone trial began in late March and has heard a wide range of evidence.

Crown alleges inattention

Assistant Crown attorney Dallas Mack argued Diallo allowed the bus to drift during a moment of inattention, failing to keep the double-decker in her "constant and complete control," as is expected of a professional driver.

During the trial, Mack played video in which a passenger can be heard shouting, "Oy!" and Diallo can be heard saying, "Oh, my God!" about seven seconds after the bus began drifting to the edge of the Transitway.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing

Camera captures audio from moments before bus collided with Westboro station overhang CBC News Ottawa 0:15 Video captured by a camera above the driver’s seat shows the front door of the bus and captures a screeching sound moments before the vehicle collides with the bus shelter at Westboro station. CBC News has blurred the faces of passengers to protect their privacy. 0:15

"What's clear from the 'Oy-Oh-my-God' sequence is that she's lost track of where her bus is — either because of a terrible change of lanes or because she's not paying attention," Mack said.

Mack also argued that video from the station appeared to show Diallo removing an earbud from her left ear after the collision, while video from inside the bus showed her wrapping headphones around her mobile phone as she climbed the stairs to the upper deck.

But Webber said he found it difficult to make out an earbud due to the poor quality of the video.

Mack said the earbud theory provides a possible explanation for what he called Diallo's inattentiveness, and would be a violation of OC Transpo policy as well.

Defence points to other factors

Defence lawyer Solomon Friedman argued that the glaring sun caused the bus to leave the roadway.

He also pointed to a "misleading" lane marking from an expired detour, and a passenger's stop request made at the moment the Transitway widens to two lanes ahead of Westboro station, as possible factors in the crash.

Friedman argued the improperly obliterated road marking had previously directed drivers over a paved gutter used during the 2018 detour.

However, by the time of the crash the temporary pavement had been removed and the gutter and shoulder were covered with ice and snow, Friedman said.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing

Video shows journey toward Westboro station before crash CBC News Ottawa 0:09 This video, facing out the front windshield of the bus, shows the vehicle hitting the shoulder of the transitway moments before colliding with the bus shelter at Westboro station. 0:09

He said a sequence of collisions after the bus left the road — with a snow bank, a rock wall, another snow bank and then the shelter — gave Diallo no time to react.

"Once the bus is off the road, recovery is impossible," Friedman concluded.

The Crown argued that as a professional driver, Diallo should have been able to manage the sun, the lane marking and other factors.

This police photo from the scene of the 2019 Westboro bus crash shows tire marks left by the double-decker in the icy shoulder prior to its collision with a bus shelter. (Trial Exhibit/Ontario Court of Justice)

Mack pointed to previous cases, one involving an OC Transpo driver and another involving a transport truck driver, both of whom were convicted, and argued professional drivers have a higher duty of care.

The defence argued Diallo was following OC Transpo training on winter driving when she didn't brake while skidding, and said the circumstances of those previous cases were different.

Webber said he will set a date for his ruling on July 26.