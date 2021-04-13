Court hears first testimony from upper-deck passenger

For the first time, the trial of the OC Transpo driver charged in the 2019 bus crash at Westboro station has heard testimony from a passenger who was sitting on the vehicle's upper deck when the deadly impact occurred.

Driver Aissatou Diallo has pleaded not guilty to 35 charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and three charges of dangerous driving causing death related to the collision on Jan. 11, 2019.

Three passengers who were seated on the upper level of the bus — Judy Booth, Anja Van Beek and Bruce Thomlinson — died and several others sustained life-changing injuries.

Thomas Cain was seated in the second row aisle seat on the passenger side of the upper level. On Tuesday, he told court he'd been dozing, but awoke to a "thud" as the bus approached Westboro station.

According to this seating plan, Thomas Cain was in seat 50 prior to the crash. The impact propelled him out of his seat and into the stairwell. The passengers who died were in seats 55, 47 and 43. (Trial Exhibit/Ontario Court of Justice)

"My eyes opened to the awning right before the crash," Cain said, referring to the steel overhang of the Transitway shelter that sliced open the upper deck of the bus on impact.

Video of the crash, taken from the front of the bus's upper level and shown in court, showed Cain's seatmate grabbing him and leaning on him as she braced for impact.

Cain then appears to be thrown from his seat into the bus's stairwell before striking his head on a detached window. Later in the video, a bloody gash is visible on Cain's forehead.

He was able to stand, but Cain suffered a fracture below his right knee and learned a month later that he had also broken his right hand. He said both injuries have caused him ongoing pain.

Encounter with driver

In the video, Diallo can be seen after the collision mounting the stairs to the upper deck. She appears to be searching for her phone, then makes a call.

Cain testified Diallo told passengers there was no emergency exit on the upper level, and said she was discussing the collision with someone on the phone. Cain testified he heard her say people may have died in the crash.

Cain said another bus driver who had come to "piggy-back" him down the stairs told Diallo in "not-so-polite" terms to get out of the way. Later, Cain found himself next to Diallo in the bus shelter, where he said she continued speaking on the phone, stopping at one point to apologize to him.

Cain said he nudged Diallo away because he felt she was too close to him.

Defence asks about glare

Defence lawyer Solomon Friedman read excerpts of Cain's Jan. 12, 2019, police interview, which was conducted at the Montfort Hospital while he awaited surgery.

Friedman noted that Cain told police he hadn't been paying much attention to the journey prior to the crash, partly because he was listening to a podcast, but also because the afternoon sun was shining brightly through the front window of the upper deck.

"I recall it being sunny and closing my eyes and avoiding that," Cain testified during cross-examination Tuesday.

In the video, Cain can be seen just before the crash with his eyes closed and headphones in his ears.

The trial resumes Wednesday.