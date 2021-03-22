Instructor forgot to note Diallo's emergency brake training

The OC Transpo instructor who showed Aissatou Diallo how to operate the emergency brake on a double-decker bus told the court Wednesday he forgot to note it in her training record.

Diallo was behind the wheel of the bus that slammed into Westboro station on Jan. 11, 2019, killing three passengers and injuring many more. She has pleaded not guilty to 35 charges of dangerous driving and three counts of dangerous driving causing death.

The defence has previously raised questions about Diallo's training record and that it isn't written in her daily progress report that she was shown how to use the parking or spring brake of the double-decker as an emergency brake.

Phillip Latreille, a relief instructor and driver with OC Transpo for more than 12 years, told court he taught Diallo on July 21, 2018, the day she instructed on a double-decker.

Latreille's name, signature and initials are on training documents from that day, including a vehicle familiarization checklist that mentions the emergency brake.

Latreille said he showed Diallo and two other trainees the emergency brake and had them do an exercise where they bring the double-decker up to 25 km/h at the Coventry Road layup zone and then engage the spring brake when he says stop.

When pressed during cross-examination, Latreille said he forgot to include that exercise in that lesson's daily progress report, a document where instructors documents areas of instruction that have been completed or need improvement.

"I just didn't note it. It was an error on my part," he said.

Defence lawyer Solomon Friedman said that stopping exercise was separate from the familiarization checklist in the syllabus for the day drivers are instructed on the double-deckers.

This photo of the spring brake lever, located to the left of the double-decker bus's steering wheel, was shown in the Westboro bus crash trial. The lever can be used used as a parking and emergency brake. (Trial Exhibit/Ontario Court of Justice)

Friedman also noted the signature was dated July 23 on the vehicle familiarization checklist for the double-decker and included a box for front bumper configuration on the older model of bus, which was checked and signed off on anyway.

Friedman asked how Diallo and the two other trainees who were on the double-decker performed the stopping exercise on July 21.

"She performed it as per my instruction, I believe," Latreille said. "I believe they all did fine."

He said it was not a pass-fail exercise, but something drivers were taught in case the air pressure gauges on the double-decker showed an issue with the normal braking system.

Friedman suggested Latreille did not have a specific memory of Diallo's performance on that exercise though it may be part of his general practice as an instructor.

Latreille said he did note Diallo had issues on that day with her "eye lead," using mirrors, selecting her lane ahead of time and changing lanes.

Driver who called for help

Court also heard from Brian Nesbitt, who drove a double-decker on Route 277 and was not far behind Diallo's bus as the crash unfolded.

Nesbitt said he slowed his bus to a stop when he saw Diallo's double-decker had "two wheels on the shoulder, two wheels on the road" and he wasn't sure where the bus would go next.

He said he called operations control when he saw victims on the ground to tell them to "send everybody" and one passenger got off his bus to try to help people.

Nesbitt said at the time he thought Diallo's driving suggested she might be dealing with a passenger who might be asking to get off, yelling or distracting her — though he added he had no way of knowing from his vantage point.

During cross-examination, Friedman raised some comments Nesbitt made in a police interview on Jan. 16, 2019, that she was driving slower at some points and he had difficulty seeing at the top of the Tunney's Pasture ramp onto the Transitway.

Nesbitt agreed he was matching Diallo's speed for most of the video shown in court from the windshield of his bus.

Friedman raised Nesbitt's comments to police that some double-deckers have stiff steering wheels and may be "harder to drive if you're a smaller person."

In court, Nesbitt said his comments were based on some drivers saying that steering on some double-deckers could be tiring over the course of a shift.