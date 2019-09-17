Bus driver charged in Westboro crash to appear Oct. 1

The OC Transpo driver charged in January's fatal bus crash at Westboro station waived arraignment through her lawyers Tuesday, indicating a plea of not guilty.

Aissatou Diallo, 42, did not appear in court to enter a plea. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Last month, Diallo was charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death and 35 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Diallo was driving the double-decker OC Transpo bus that crashed into a shelter at Westboro station on Jan. 11. Three passengers died and at least 23 were injured in the collision.

OC Transpo and the city were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the crash.

Diallo is being represented by lawyers Solomon Friedman and Fady Mansour of Ottawa law firm Edelson & Friedman.