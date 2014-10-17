Driver was not braking when bus crashed into Westboro station, trial hears

Data from the engine computer of the double-decker in the 2019 Westboro bus crash show the brakes were not being applied when it hit a rockwall on the Transitway, as it travelled on the road's shoulder or while hitting the overhang of the bus shelter, the court heard Monday.

More than 35 people were injured in the Jan. 11, 2019 collision and three people died.

Assiatou Diallo, the driver of the bus, has pleaded not guilty to all 38 dangerous driving charges against her, including three counts of dangerous driving causing death.

In the Ontario Court of Justice courtroom in Ottawa during Diallo's trial by judge-alone, OPP Const. Steve Anderson explained what information was captured on the engine computer around a "sudden deceleration event."

The data recorded included the double-decker's speed and brake application in second-by-second increments — the brake application is only recorded as on or off.

Anderson, who assisted Ottawa police with downloading data from the bus, said the recorded data showed the brakes were applied in seven and six seconds before the collision with the Transitway's rockwall, and again after the impact with the bus shelter.

The engine computer recorded the bus was over 70 km/h before reducing speed to 66 km/h prior to leaving the road. The speed limit on that section of the Transitway is 50 km/h.

WATCH | Warning some people may find the following video disturbing:

Video shows journey toward Westboro station before crash CBC News Ottawa 0:09 This video, facing out the front windshield of the bus, shows the vehicle hitting the shoulder of the transitway moments before colliding with the bus shelter at Westboro station. 0:09

Assistant Crown attorney Dallas Mack asked whether the tire treads on the shoulder of the Transitway suggested the bus was braking.

"I can't tell you," Anderson said, noting that the snow markings could be unreliable since the bus has three axles and an anti-lock braking system which could leave tracks that look like rolling tires.

Anderson's cross-examination is expected Tuesday.

Technician cross-examined

Earlier Monday afternoon, the defence concluded its cross-examination of Martin Antoine, a senior OC Transpo technician who helped retrieve data from the double-decker's braking system.

Defence lawyer Fady Mansour raised questions about the possibility of "intermittent issues" that could trigger a dashboard alert but be hard for technicians to diagnose.

He submitted some maintenance reports from before the crash for the double-decker involved where OC Transpo technicians said they could not replicate the issue that prompted the complaint.

Antoine said technicians can duplicate most conditions to help diagnose the problem and that some issues that are hard to duplicate because of bus operator error.

Mansour also asked Antoine about a series of alerts in the braking system that did not have a timestamp.

Antoine said those fault codes were a result of the way he had asked inspectors to shut down the bus prior to it being towed from the scene of the crash.

"If someone shut the power off without going through the normal shut down sequence, they would get all these codes. It's the same thing if a wire is broken or the power is missing, you're going to get the same code," Antoine said.

He said if the error code was triggered, there would have been audio and visual alert for the driver on the dashboard and a digital alert would go to the OC Transpo control centre.