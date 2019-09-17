Crown turns attention to bus driver's earbuds

The Crown has suggested the OC Transpo driver involved in the deadly bus crash at Westboro station may have been wearing earbuds around the time of the collision.

Aissatou Diallo has pleaded not guilty to all 38 dangerous driving charges against her related to the collision on Jan. 11, 2019, including three counts of dangerous driving causing death. Her judge-alone trial has been underway at the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa since March 22.

During cross-examination of collision reconstruction expert Richard Lamoureux on Monday, assistant Crown attorney Dallas Mack asked why Lamoureux hadn't considered distracted driving as a possible factor in his final report on the crash.

To make his point, Mack showed four separate videos taken on the day of the collision. In the first, Diallo can be seen with white headphones in her ears while double-decker 8155 sits parked in a lay-by area on Coventry Road.

In a later video, Diallo appears to wrap the earbuds around her cellphone and tuck it into her sweater before getting behind the wheel to begin her route, Mack said.

In a third video taken after the collision at Westboro station, Diallo again appears to wrap the earbuds around her phone as she climbs the stairs to check on the upper level.

Richard Lamoureux, a collision reconstruction expert called by Aissatou Diallo's defence lawyers, testified in the Westboro bus crash trial over Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Lauren Foster-MacLeod)

Video difficult to make out

Mack suggested a fourth video taken from Westboro station may show Diallo removing an earbud from her left ear moments after the collision, though the video is heavily pixelated because of the distance.

Lamoureux said he couldn't make out any detail in that final video, but he agreed that listening to headphones while driving a bus could be a distraction. He said he hadn't noticed those details before, and he never interviewed Diallo in preparing his report.

"If you're saying that she's reaching for a phone there, then yes, it should be considered, but I can't make that out," Lamoureux said.

During re-examination by defence lawyer Fady Mansour, Lamoureux noted that police never raised the possibility of distracted driving in any version of their own reports on the collision.

Mack also noted Diallo's cellphone records showed no call had been placed at the time of the crash, though he suggested that doesn't preclude the possibility that she might have been listening to something else.

Stop request questioned

During earlier cross-examination, the Crown also questioned Lamoureux's conclusion that Diallo was responding to a stop request for Westboro station when the collision occurred. In his report, Lamoureux concluded Diallo had been steering into the right-hand lane when the bus left the transitway.

Mack said records from the bus indicated Bayshore station had been announced as the next stop before a passenger on the upper deck pushed the stop request button. Mack alos noted Diallo hadn't stopped at Westboro station despite a similar request the previous day.

Lamoureux has been the only witness for the defence. Final submissions are expected to be scheduled Tuesday.