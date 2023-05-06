Westboro residents beaming as local beach partly reopens

Westboro residents say they're pleased a stretch of their local beach will reopen this summer — even if it comes with news that the entire construction project won't wrap up until next year.

"Last summer was not a happy summer," said Len Fardella, co-president of the Westboro Beach Community Association. "The whole beach was blocked off."

The closure of Westboro Beach in 2023 was part of the National Capital Commission's (NCC) plans to redevelop the area.

The project involves relocating the 60-plus space parking lot and adding a new pavilion at the west-of-downtown beach.

Those living nearby expected the entire project to be done this year, but according to the NCC, that's been pushed back until 2024. Fardella said they've been told it might not even be completed until that fall.

"People were really annoyed [last year]," Fardella said.

"We could have lived with it if it had been blocked off and work had been done. You could live with that," he said. "But it was blocked off and nothing was done."

At a meeting last month, the NCC blamed supply chain challenges and the pandemic for the delays in getting the project underway.

Chairperson Marc Seaman said the NCC was confident much of the new pavilion would be built this year, but landscaping and other components would take longer.

But when the entire beach closed last summer, the community wasn't happy, Fardella said — and aired those frustrations.

No lifeguard at beach

He feels the NCC has been more adaptive to the community's requests ever since, with the new partial access plan serving as a decent compromise.

Picknickers and sun worshippers will be able to enjoy a stretch of sand this summer, but people should swim at their own risk as there will be no lifeguards and no water quality testing.

"There's only four beaches in Ottawa," Fardella said. "So even to have sand and a place where you can splash around in the water unofficially [or] sun and watch the sunsets — it's really important."

Nicole Walter was at the beach Saturday, walking her six-year-old Portuguese water dog, Tux. Living in Westboro before moving for university, she said she's pleased to have greater river access.

"It was a bit hard because I like walking him down near the water," she said. "He loves the water. So I'd have to go a little bit further than where I normally walk."

Despite the delays, Walter said she's excited to see the redevelopment take place.

"What they're doing is going to help with the community a lot," she said. "So I think it's definitely worth the wait, but it's good to have a little bit open."

Lucas Parsche and Kaylea Vieira were also having a picnic on the beach after driving in from Orléans Saturday morning.

"It's certainly a pretty nice place to just be," Parsche said.