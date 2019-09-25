1st human West Nile case of 2019 confirmed

Ottawa has logged this year's first case of West Nile virus in a human.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) announced the positive test Wednesday, but provided no further details on the patient or their condition.

The capital had seven human cases of the mosquito-borne virus in 2018. The first confirmed case of West Nile in a mosquito this year came in late August.

"Mosquito trapping and testing in Ottawa has found relatively low West Nile virus activity this year, but the risk for human West Nile virus illness is still present," OPH said in a news release.

Mosquitos that can carry the virus generally survive until there are a few "hard frosts," when the temperature drops below zero.

Most patients show no symptoms

Most people won't develop any symptoms if infected by the virus, but about 20 per cent will experience flu-like symptoms two to 15 days after being bitten.

In very rare cases — less than one per cent of infections — a patient will develop serious central nervous system problems. Those patients typically had weakened immune systems to begin with.

OPH recommends wearing mosquito repellant, making sure your window screens are in good condition and draining or covering standing water where mosquito larvae can develop.