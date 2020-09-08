COVID-19 outbreak at Ottawa nursing home spreads to 28 residents, 3 staff

A long-term care facility in Ottawa's west end is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak involving more than two dozen residents and staff members.

Twenty-eight residents and three employees have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Extendicare West End Villa on Elmira Drive.

The residents who contracted the illness are being cared for on the home's fourth floor, while infected staff members are isolating at home, the company wrote in an email to CBC Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.

"We have conducted an additional round of testing of all residents and staff and expect to receive the remaining results over the coming days," the statement reads.

Cases emerged after patient returned from hospital

The news of the outbreak comes as public health officials in the city reported a surge in cases — 36 on Tuesday alone, half over the age of 60.

According to an email from Extendicare to family members on Aug. 31, a resident who had been in hospital initially tested negative for COVID-19 before returning to the nursing home, but was kept in isolation for 14 days as a precaution.

"The resident who tested positive on the weekend, had tested negative prior to being discharged from hospital

and had been symptom free beyond the 14 day isolation period," the email reads.

In another letter to family members on Monday, Extendicare said residents were re-tested Saturday, while staff were tested on Monday "and will be tested on a weekly basis going forward to avoid any potential of asymptomatic transmission from staff."