West Carleton residents gear up for possible spring flooding

Some residents of Ottawa's West Carleton are worried about the possibility of a third major flood in seven years.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said last week that more than three metres of snow recorded on parts of the watershed this autumn and winter means water levels should be higher than normal this spring.

Whether that flooding creeps over the line from minor to something more major depends on the weather between now and late May, it said. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is expected in the next week.

David McKay was one of about 30 people who gathered at a meeting in the rural west Ottawa community Wednesday evening to discuss worries about and plans for the possibility of spring flooding there.

"This time of year, I get very anxious," said McKay, whose Fitzroy Harbour home suffered extensive damage during the 2019 Ottawa River flood.

That flood prompted the city to declare a state of emergency before calling on the Canadian Armed Forces for help. Some places broke high-water records that had just been set in 2017's floods.

McKay remembered placing about 6,000 sandbags around his home in 2019 to try and keep the water out, but it was in vain.

He ended up having to paddle his rowboat from one end of his property to another to gas up his water pumps, which he kept going non-stop until they ran out of gas.

Four years later, McKay said repairs are still ongoing in his home, The foundation is damaged and the flooring is ruined.

"I'm worried that it will happen again. To see your house flooded is devastating," he said. "I am traumatized."

David McKay says he's still traumatized by the 2019 floods that damaged the foundation of his Fitzroy Harbour home. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

This time, McKay said he's better prepared: he has a generator and plans to stock up on gas to keep it running in case the flood takes out his electricity again.

As part of his preparations, McKay said he attended the meeting to hear from his area's city councillor and other city officials about what to do in a flood.

That's why Shannon Todd also attended the meeting.

Todd said she's been keenly watching the water levels on her McLaren's Landing property so she can be ready with sandbags and other protective measures in time for a flood.

Todd said her biggest concern is for her older neighbours' safety.

"[During the last flood], I watched 65, 70 year old men and women bagging sand to save their homes," she said. "The water was rising faster than you could keep up with and it was all hands on deck."

"Our community is now … three years older," she added.

Sandbag availability

Some people at Wednesday's meeting raised concerns about the city's communication surrounding weather events and frequency of updates on their website, while others asked about its plan for transporting sandbags to the area.

City officials who were present at the meeting reassured them that they had learned lessons from past and recent weather events.

"The devastation that came about in 2019 was was really unprecedented for a lot of people," said West Carleton-March Coun. Clarke Kelly, who organized the meeting.

"Out here, when you lose power you don't have water. We're all on wells and septic. So you can't flush your toilet, you can't take a shower. The lack of of services out here really leave people vulnerable in a crisis like that."

Local city councillor Clarke Kelly says he's confident the city is well-prepared for the possibility of spring flooding. (Avanthika Anand/CBC)

Kelly said he's confident the city and residents are well-prepared for potential flooding this spring.

"What I do hope is that the feedback that we generate at meetings like this is not lost on the city."

The city is now providing sand and sandbags to residents living in flood-prone areas at seven different locations ranging from south Sandy Hill to North Gower to 4127 John Shaw Rd., in Kelly's ward.