After 6 years of negotiation, Carp Road landfill could soon expand

Waste Management wants Ottawa city councillors to lift one final condition to allow for a major expansion of the landfill site on Carp Road after six years of negotiations.

The city's legal staff and Waste Management have negotiated a "host agreement" since 2015, which would see the company pay the City of Ottawa a fee of $3.35 for each metric tonne disposed at its landfilli on Carp Road just north of Highway 417.

The fee compensates the community for the burden of hosting a landfill, but it's not meant to be high enough that it prevents the landfill from operating, according to a staff report to be presented to the city's finance and economic development committee on Sept. 7.

While it's typical practice for municipalities and landfill owners to enter such agreements, it's not legally mandatory, staff added.

The city could receive up to $1.4 million a year from those fees to create a fund used for the most part in wards that neighbour the landfill.

That figure assumes the West Carleton site takes in the maximum 400,000 tonnes each year and at that rate, the expansion would reach its capacity of 6.5 million cubic metres within 11½ years, according to the staff report.

Waste from Sudbury to Durham

The main fight and controversy over the future of the Carp road dump happened long ago.

The original dump site wound down operations in 2011 and Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, which regulates day-to-day landfill operations, approved the environmental assessment for the 37.8-hectare expansion in 2013.

The City of Ottawa then granted the site plan, which covers such issues as drainage and truck traffic, in October 2015. The host agreement has remained the one outstanding piece.

The city had opposed the large expansion and disagreed with the Ontario government's decision to allow Waste Management to accept waste from across the entire province, given the historical catchment had been limited to Ottawa and Lanark County.

So now, in addition to paying fees, city staff say Waste Management has agreed to accept waste from a smaller geographic area than it's allowed.

In an agreement with the City of Ottawa, Waste Management says it intends to serve an area that stretches from Sudbury to the Quebec border and south to Durham, Ont. (City of Ottawa/Waste Management)

The remaining large service area still covers much of central and eastern Ontario, though, which concerns resident Harold Moore, who has kept tabs on the file since the mid-2000s and belongs to the Coalition for Landfill Accountability.

"The whole push for our city and the province is to reduce waste, and if we allow municipalities from as far away as Sudbury or Oshawa to send their garbage here, there's no inclination for them to find a proper diversion program," said Moore, who thinks the city could negotiate higher fees for Waste Management.

He also hopes the city never needs to turn to the privately owned Carp Road facility for its residential waste. City staff currently project the municipal landfill on Trail Road could fill up by 2038.

There's no exact timeline for the expansion, according to Waste Management district manager for Eastern Canada, Ross Wallace.