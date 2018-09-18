Wesley Clover Parks eyeing another major concert

Wesley Clover Parks is seeking the city's approval to hold another large-scale concert in 2019, four years after a performance by Canadian country star Shania Twain that was marred by traffic problems.

A proposal going before the city's planning committee asks for temporary rezoning of the equestrian park's grounds to allow for an outdoor concert next June 29-30.

Attendance at the event would be capped at 25,000.

After the 2015 concert, attendees faced long lines of vehicles as they tried to exit the west Ottawa park.

The congestion also slowed buses shuttling people back to the Canadian Tire Centre, leaving many waiting as long as two hours. Some asked strangers for rides out of the park.

But Bay ward councillor Mark Taylor said organizers have learned from that experience.

"It's a big learning curve for Wesley Clover, and not an unfamiliar one for the city. When Bluesfest or any of these large festivals started years ago, it was a bit of a nightmare," Taylor said. "Our traffic team has been working with them."

Plans for permanent venue

The rezoning exemption is part of a larger proposal to slowly open up the park to major events.

The proposal also asks the city to allow Wesley Clover to build a permanent theatre for crowds of no more than 5,000.

The 5,000 cap would be expanded once Wesley Clover can prove to the city that it can handle larger events.

"It'll be our staff that determine when you get to kind of ramp up to that full level," Taylor said. "It was always in Wesley Clover's growth plan to make their space into a real people's space. One of the aspects of that is to be able to host concerts and larger scale events."

A spokesperson for Wesley Clover would not confirm which acts are expected to perform next June, but Taylor described the event as a "country music festival."

The city's planning committee will discuss the request next Tuesday.