Wesley Clover Parks given go-ahead for June concert

Wesley Clover Parks has received an Ottawa city committee's approval to host another big concert next June, despite concerns from nearby residents.

"We're talking here about the Greenbelt, the ultimate jewel in the crown for national capital green space," said Ian McConnachie of the Crystal Beach Lakeview Community Association.

McConnachie and other residents pointed to the Shania Twain concert in 2015 as an example of an event that's not in keeping with the kind of activities that are supposed to take place in the Greenbelt.

"What was the environmental impact of that concert?" McConnachie asked councillors on the planning committee.

Karen Sparks of Wesley Clover Parks pointed out the concert resulted in very little environmental damage to the site.

Couns. Mark Taylor and Rick Chiarelli agreed getting concertgoers in and out of the park — not lasting environmental impact — was the real challenge facing organizers.

Gravel pad installed

The zoning change granted Tuesday will allow the park to become a "theatre venue" for up to 5,000 people, but that doesn't mean there will be any new structures built on the site.

"We're not building a multiplex," clarified Greg Winters, a project manager with Novatech, the engineering firm representing Welsey Clover.

The only permanent infrastructure added to the site was a gravel pad installed to support the stage for the Shania Twain concert.

The zoning change makes an exception for an event next June 29 and 30 that's expected to draw up to 25,000 spectators, but doesn't specify who will be performing. A city councillor previously told CBC the event will be a country music festival.

Councillors back new venue

Coun. Jeff Leiper has been championing live music in the city, and likes the idea of another outdoor venue.

Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley praised Wesley Clover for the "amazing" job it's done with the site since it opened in 2014, two years after the City of Ottawa gave up its lease for the equestrian park and campground that used to occupy the park.

Wesley Clover Parks can't put a shovel in the ground without approval from the National Capital Commission, the park's landlord, Winters added.

The rezoning approved Tuesday is simply a tool to add uses and reflect what's already going on at the site, Winters said.

In addition to use as a theatre, the rezoning would allow for the popular Ottawa Forest and Nature School, run by the Child and Nature Alliance of Canada, to construct a four-room building in the future.

The forest school, which prides itself on letting its students spend their days outside regardless of the weather, has only a wood-heated cabin on site.