Wes' Chips owners selling well-known chip truck
Owners of Arnprior staple are looking for new people to take over
The owners of Wes' Chips are looking to hand over the keys to their french fry truck in Arnprior, Ont., after 28 years of business, selling more than a couple million pounds of fries.
"After 28 years, it gets a little hard on you," said André Post, who co-owns the truck with his wife Karen Bretzlaff.
"It's tough on the body. I turned 58 and we thought it was time to live a little. Life is not just on Madawaska Boulevard."
The chip truck was opened in 1960 by Wes and Monique Dodds, who sold it to Post and Bretzlaff in 1992.
The business won't just be handed to anyone, Post told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning — it will require a "special" someone who is passionate about the business.
"When Wes sold it to us he told us exactly to way how to make them," Post said.
"He worked with us for about three months and he told us all the secrets, so we [are] prepared to do that for the next buyer too."
It's not an easy purchase either.
The land that truck sits on alone, an acre on one of the town's main streets, is valued at half a million dollars, Post said.
A new chapter
Post said he is looking forward to going camping more often and visiting his native Holland when it's warm.
For 28 years, the couple spent most of their springs and summers inside the chip truck.
It will still be difficult letting go, he said, and it's not just the fries that will be missed.
"I'm going to miss the people because I like to talk to the customers," Post said, adding that he often chats with customers that seem lonely to draw a smile on their faces.
"And then I was thinking about myself, I said 'Well, maybe I'm going to be lonely without all the people you know around.'"
With files from CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning
