Wendy Stephanson named permanent city manager

City council is keeping Wendy Stephanson on to head Ottawa's municipal bureaucracy.

Stephanson became interim city manager after Steve Kanellakos stepped down from the position last year, two days before the release of findings of the scathing LRT inquiry report.

On Wednesday, after a hiring panel reviewed a list of 10 candidates and shortlisted three, councillors emerged from a closed-door session and voted to leave Stephanson in the job with a five-year contract.

Before stepping in for Kanellakos, Stephanson served as the city's chief financial officer.