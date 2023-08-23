Wendy Stephanson named permanent city manager
Council hiring panel considered 10 candidates to replace Steve Kanellakos
City council is keeping Wendy Stephanson on to head Ottawa's municipal bureaucracy.
Stephanson became interim city manager after Steve Kanellakos stepped down from the position last year, two days before the release of findings of the scathing LRT inquiry report.
On Wednesday, after a hiring panel reviewed a list of 10 candidates and shortlisted three, councillors emerged from a closed-door session and voted to leave Stephanson in the job with a five-year contract.
Before stepping in for Kanellakos, Stephanson served as the city's chief financial officer.
I'm delighted to announce that City Council has chosen Wendy Stephanson as the new city manager. This follows a process conducted by a search committee on which I was joined by <a href="https://twitter.com/catherinekitts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@catherinekitts</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/ShawnMenard1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShawnMenard1</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/TimTierney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TimTierney</a>. I'm very much looking forward to working with Wendy… <a href="https://t.co/iPeDRIiEqI">pic.twitter.com/iPeDRIiEqI</a>—@_MarkSutcliffe