Longtime advocate for Ottawa's homeless retiring amid opioid crisis

When Wendy Muckle co-founded Ottawa Inner City Health 21 years ago, she never imagined how fentanyl would devastate the city.

"There have been lots of sleepless nights and lots of times where I cried in the car on the way home because [of] what I had heard or experienced," Muckle told CBC.

In 2001, alcohol was the biggest problem facing the newly formed organization, which provides health-care services and support to Ottawa's chronically homeless.

Today, fentanyl, a drug that is 20 to 40 times more potent than heroin, is the leading cause for opioid-related deaths in the country which have outpaced alcohol-induced deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Looking back on her career, Muckle expressed sorrow about the many clients she's met who are no longer alive today. She said she carries their memories with her every day.

"To have people's lives just ripped away completely unexpectedly from one day to the next is just something none of us can really deal well with," said Muckle, who has a nursing background.

But as difficult as those moments have been, Muckle said the clients have changed her forever.

"I feel like the clients have made me a much better person than I would have been otherwise."

'The Trailer,' as Ottawa Inner City Health's supervised injection site is known among its clients, is located beside the Shepherds of Good Hope in Lowertown. On average, 160 people use the facility every day. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

A strong voice

Over the years, Muckle has been a strong voice for the community she said has taught her so much. In 2017, she was instrumental in bringing a managed opioids program to Ottawa, allowing homeless people to take prescribed drugs in a safer environment.

Later that year, Ottawa Inner City Health also opened the city's second supervised injection site known as "the trailer," which provides round-the-clock service in Lowertown.

In 2020, Muckle received the Recovery Day Ottawa Award for her work in supporting the wellness of people who use drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Muckle, the fentanyl crisis plaguing the streets of Ottawa today began with doctors over-prescribing opioids, and was then aggravated by incongruous drug policies.

"It makes me angry that the very people who manufactured this problem are the same people who are advising the government on policy that's supposed to get us out of this and never will," she said.

'I feel like the clients have made me a much better person than I would have been otherwise,' said Muckle. (Laurie Fagan/CBC)

Drugs increasingly toxic

In recent years, the illicit drug supply in Ottawa has become increasingly toxic. In addition to fentanyl, other potent drugs like carfentanil and benzodiazepines can now be found circulating on the streets.

"What I've realized is that every time we solve the problems for one group of people another group falls out of the system and need our help," said Muckle, stressing the importance of dedicated organizations like Ottawa Inner City Health.

After dedicating over two decades of her life to Ottawa Inner City Health, and many years more to public health through the City of Ottawa and the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, Muckle is retiring.

She hopes to make space for new people with fresh ideas to tackle the challenges facing the homeless community today.

"I feel like it's time for a new life cycle for Inner City Health and [a] fresh set of eyes. You know, the dinosaurs need to leave [the] terrain for new people with new ideas because there's certainly lots of challenges continuing."