Pot shop brought 'total chaos' to quiet street, neighbours complain

Some residents of Ottawa's Wellington West neighbourhood say they've had it with the "ridiculous" traffic that's arrived with the opening of a local cannabis store.

Superette opened April 1 at the corner of Wellington Street W. and Warren Avenue, a dead-end residential street.

People living on the previously quiet road say both traffic and "inappropriate behaviour" have been on the rise ever since.

"It was total chaos at the beginning," Elaine Ryan, a Warren Avenue resident for more than 20 years, told CBC Radio's Ontario Today.

We've really tried to do everything we can to sort of integrate ourselves into the community as a respectful neighbour. - Cressida Firth, Superette

Ryan said Superette customers have been speeding down her street, blocking driveways and fire hydrants, and parking in loading zones.

"It's a dead-end street, so they drive all the way down the street and all the way back up, sometimes at speeds that they shouldn't be going at, only to find out there's no parking," Ryan said.

She said some customers have been seen tossing litter on residents' lawns and urinating in public.

The city has placed a "local traffic only" sign at the end of Warren Avenue, but residents say it's not much of a deterrent. (Toni Choueiri/CBC)

Coun. Jeff Leiper said he asked the city to put up a "local traffic only" sign and a barrier across the street for the first week or so after Suprette opened, then asked for them again about a month ago when the complaints continued.

Leiper said Suprette is in an ideal, walkable location, but becuse of the limited number of cannabis stores currently in eastern Ontario, it's likely attracting customers from "probably the entire west end of the city and beyond."

Store picking up garbage

Cressida Firth, an associate general manager with Superette, said the store has been going "above and beyond" to get along with its new neighbours.

"We've really tried to do everything we can to sort of integrate ourselves into the community as a respectful neighbour," Firth said.

She said employees have been calling bylaw to report parking issues, discouraging customers from parking in front of other businesses and even going out to pick up trash on the street.

Additionally, Firth said the store will limit its hours, closing earlier most days of the week.

However, she doesn't believe the number of customers will decrease significantly with the opening of seven new stores in eastern Ontario.

Ryan admits the litter problem has improved, but she'd like both the Ontario government and the city to take more responsibility when it comes to cannabis businesses.

"Take some of that money that you're going to be bringing in as a result of the taxes, your portion, and apply it to rectifying the problem," she said.