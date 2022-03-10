Take precautions during holiday shindigs, health official warns

The Wellington West Business Improvement Area usually books a big hall for its Christmas party, catered, and with a band to boot.

But not this year.

"There are enough members of my staff and my board that were expressing reservations that, when it came time to make the call, we just said, well, maybe [we] just better hold off until next year," said Dennis Van Staalduinen, the BIA's executive director.

Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) levels are very high and rising in Ottawa's wastewater, while the city''s COVID-19 trends are going up too.

Normally all neighbourhood business owners who are members of the BIA would be invited to the approximately 150-person gathering.

But Van Staalduinen said instead the BIA will "find other ways to celebrate with our internal team."

That type of downsizing is in keeping with what some businesses are doing this year in light of the current tripledemic and the changes the pandemic has sparked in workplaces, he said.

"With more and more companies having people working from home, it's less the sense that everybody comes into the same space every year," he said.

Some businesses and workplaces are proceeding with their normal Christmas parties, and Van Staalduinen suggests open communication about the types of precautions desired by those booking spaces.

"If you want your servers to be masked during an event, make sure that you specify those types of things," Van Staalduinen said.

Crowded? Mask up, doc says

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, isn't advising against Christmas parties.

"After all, humans are social and I think we need to balance," he said.

But with the management of hospitals' patient loads in mind, Roumeliotis provides some simple tips:.

"Don't go if you're sick, that's very important. And wear a mask if it's very crowded. For a couple of hours, I don't think it's a big deal."

Roumeliotis is also advises residents to get their seasonal influenza shot because elderly people, in particular, are more likely to be hospitalized if they catch the flu.