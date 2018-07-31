Wellington Street W. reopens after building partially collapses

Wellington Street W. has re-opened between Sherbrooke and Carruthers avenues after a building partially collapsed last week, making the area unsafe.

Magee House, the 19th-century historic home located at 1119 Wellington Street W., partially collapsed on July 24.

An area of Wellington Street W. outside the building was closed while city engineers and consultants worked to determine what caused the wall to fall, and whether any part of the building could be saved.

Wellington West is now open to two-way traffic, but the sidewalk directly in front of the building is still closed to pedestrians.

The street is open to OC Transpo's No. 11 bus.