Ottawa's transportation committee has greenlit a plan to eventually reopen several blocks of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill that have been closed to motorized vehicles ever since the end of last winter's Freedom Convoy protests.

Last February, after the convoy protesters were dislodged from the downtown, city council approved a motion to temporarily close off Wellington Street between Bank and Elgin streets until the end of 2022.

Since then, concrete barriers have kept most cars and trucks away.

Pedestrians and cyclists have been allowed to use the road, but unlike the pedestrianized Sparks Street one block south, it's been mostly quiet, with few big events taking place during the closure.

On Thursday, after hearing from roughly a dozen members of the public — many of whom spoke about how the city was now blessed with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to rethink Wellington — the transportation committee voted unanimously to approve a motion to reopen the street no sooner than March 1.

A man carries a Canadian flag on Wellington Street during last winter's convoy protests. Several blocks of Wellington in front of Parliament Hill have been shut to most vehicles after the protesters were cleared away in February 2022. (The Canadian Press)

The motion asked city staff to explore ways to close the street again during the summer for special events and community programming or for the "safety and well-being" of Ottawans.

It also included a direction to city officials to keep talking with the federal government about their plans for a revamped and expanded Parliamentary precinct.

The transportation committee also approved an amendment put forward by Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster to add a temporary protective bike lane.

"Let's face it, it's not exactly a beautiful-looking street at this point," said Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney, chair of the committee, just before the vote.

"I think what we all agree on [is that] something has to happen with that street. And what's been missing is our federal government partners to date. It's been crickets."

The motion still has to go to full city council for approval.

More to come.