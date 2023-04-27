Wellington Street reopens to vehicles in front of Parliament Hill Friday

The chair of Ottawa's transportation committee says the stretch of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill will reopen to vehicles at some point on Friday.

The four-lane road in that area was taken over by vehicles and protesters from the end of January 2022 until the Family Day long weekend the following month.

It never reopened to public vehicles, with barriers restricting it to parliamentary vehicles and active transportation between Bank and Elgin streets as politicians and experts debated how, or if, to reopen it.

Ottawa city council voted in February to bring vehicles back as the conversation continues about its long-term future.

Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney told CBC Thursday that the stretch of street will reopen Friday. He called it a staff decision.