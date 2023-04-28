Police called to reopened Wellington Street after protest erupts

Police have been called to Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on the first day of its reopening after a protest broke out.

Soon after Friday afternoon's reopening, several people could be seen leaving chalk markings on the street. By early evening, at least five vehicles bearing signs and flags associated with the 2022 truck convoy protest could be seen circling the area.

Some protesters were also wandering into the street, waving flags and yelling.

At least half a dozen Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) vehicles were on the scene as of 7 p.m., along with about a dozen officers on foot patrol.

The road had previously been taken over by vehicles and protesters during the convoy protest, which lasted from the end of January 2022 until the Family Day long weekend the following month.

It was barricaded soon afterward but reopened Friday afternoon to motorized traffic.

Neither Ottawa police nor the PPS had details to provide when reached Friday evening.

As of 7:30 p.m., Wellington Street remained open.