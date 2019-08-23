Make your own sweet potato croquettes

Joel Orlick pairs a sweet potato croquette with jerk chicken. He says the sweetness of the potatoes balances the spicy flavours of the chicken. (Submitted by Joel Orlick )

Retirement just didn't cut it for Joel Orlick, the new owner of Wellington Butchery.

For most of his life he worked as a newspaper distributor, but when an opportunity to buy Saslove's Meat Market in Wellington West presented itself, Orlick donned a white apron and took on a new role.

He may be new to the business, but he's not new to the trade: Orlick comes from a long line of butchers. His great-grandfather opened the family's first butchery in Vienna in 1868.

"They all did really well in the meat business, so I went back and trained at Saslove's in the '90s and 2000s," Orlick told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

Joel Orlick's great-grandparents, right, stand outside their butcher shop in Vienna in 1868. (Submitted by Joel Orlick )

Orlick renamed Saslove's Wellington Butchery. His staff does in-house butchering, and the meat is sourced from Ontario and Quebec farms. The shop also carries a variety of ready-made meals, sauces and side dishes.

The key, Orlick told host Alan Neal, is putting "the sweet" and "the heat" on one plate. He pairs sweet potato croquettes with spicy mains like jerk chicken or turkey curry sausage.

"It's always a trick to get the balance. You want to taste the different spices. It's very easy to make it just hot," Orlick said.

His sausages are prepared with 40 per cent less salt than most sausages, and are gluten free. Orlick hopes to expand his vegan menu in the future to accommodate various dietary needs.

You can try this sweet side dish to compliment your next spicy main:

Sweet potato croquettes

Ingredients:

6 large sweet potatoes

¼ cup of butter

20 ml. cinnamon

10 ml. cloves

15 ml. salt

10 ml. pepper

½ cup rice flour (could also use regular flour)

4 cups breadcrumbs

Canola oil

"Egg-wash" (9 eggs + ½ cup of water)

Directions: