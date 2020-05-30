Skip to Main Content
Explosion rips roof off welding workshop
Firefighters rushed to put out an early morning fire Saturday after a welding workshop in the township of East Hawkesbury, Ont., became engulfed in flames.

Fire crews deal with the aftermath of a fire at a welding workshop in East Hawkesbury, Ont., on May 30, 2020. The fire caused an explosion that tore the roof off the building. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Crews were called to the fire at the workshop on Principale Street in Chute-à-Blondeau, Ont., around 2:30 a.m. and got there about 15 minutes later.

"When we arrived on scene, it was already an [extensive fire]," said Bryce Luker, East Hawkesbury's fire chief, in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

According to Luker, the building contained compressed gas cylinders and had a propane tank outside. Soon after firefighters arrived, an explosion lifted the roof off the building. 

An exterior wall also collapsed, bringing power lines down with it. 

A firefighter works to extinguish the remnants of a fire that tore through a welding workshop in East Hawkesbury, Ont,. on May 30, 2020. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Fire crews from both the East Hawkesbury and Champlain townships then worked to contain the blaze. They also needed to be cautious as a north wind blew the fire toward trees and sheds behind the building.

No injuries have been reported. Chute-à-Blondeau is roughly 110 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

3rd recent fire

Saturday's fire was the third fire in the region in the past eight days.

Last Saturday, a fire tore through the Lacroix Market, a family-run butcher shop and grocery store in Hawkesbury, Ont. 

On Tuesday, crews responded to a fire at the Leduc Snack Bar, also in Hawkesbury, which the Ontario Provincial Police investigated after suspecting arson. 

At the time, the three fires aren't considered linked, Luker said.

With files from Radio-Canada’s Denis Babin

