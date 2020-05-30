Explosion rips roof off welding workshop

Firefighters rushed to put out an early morning fire Saturday after a welding workshop in the township of East Hawkesbury, Ont., became engulfed in flames.

Crews were called to the fire at the workshop on Principale Street in Chute-à-Blondeau, Ont., around 2:30 a.m. and got there about 15 minutes later.

"When we arrived on scene, it was already an [extensive fire]," said Bryce Luker, East Hawkesbury's fire chief, in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

According to Luker, the building contained compressed gas cylinders and had a propane tank outside. Soon after firefighters arrived, an explosion lifted the roof off the building.

An exterior wall also collapsed, bringing power lines down with it.

A firefighter works to extinguish the remnants of a fire that tore through a welding workshop in East Hawkesbury, Ont,. on May 30, 2020. (Denis Babin/Radio-Canada)

Fire crews from both the East Hawkesbury and Champlain townships then worked to contain the blaze. They also needed to be cautious as a north wind blew the fire toward trees and sheds behind the building.

No injuries have been reported. Chute-à-Blondeau is roughly 110 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

3rd recent fire

Saturday's fire was the third fire in the region in the past eight days.

Last Saturday, a fire tore through the Lacroix Market, a family-run butcher shop and grocery store in Hawkesbury, Ont.

On Tuesday, crews responded to a fire at the Leduc Snack Bar, also in Hawkesbury, which the Ontario Provincial Police investigated after suspecting arson.

At the time, the three fires aren't considered linked, Luker said.