Weekend highway and road closures in Ottawa

Several roads and parts of Highway 174 will be closed temporarily this coming weekend to allow for Remembrance Day ceremonies, Stage 2 LRT construction and Rideau Canal preparations.

Starting Saturday Nov. 12, the eastbound Highway 174 at Place d'Orléans/Champlain interchange will close between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The eastbound detour will take traffic to exit at Place d'Orléans/Champlain to Place d'Orléans Drive, the city said in an update Thursday.

Montreal Road at Highway 174 will be closed starting Friday Nov. 11 at 9 p.m., until 5:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

The eastbound off-ramp to Montreal Road and both the westbound and eastbound on-ramps from Montreal Road will be closed during that time.

The Blair on-ramp that goes westbound onto Highway 174 will also close starting 7 p.m. Friday until early Monday morning.

People can continue south on Blair Road to Innes Road to access the highway, the city notes.

More information about other traffic impacts are on the city's website.

Parts of Colonel By Drive, canal closed

The National Capital Commission also announced Thursday a section of Colonel By Drive — between Main Street and Daly Avenue — will be temporarily closed on Saturday.

The closure will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the installation of a skate rental trailer for the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Parts of the Rideau Canal pathways may also close for short periods during that installation, and the commission asks people to be careful near working crews and to use recommended detours directed by flag persons.

Remembrance Day closures

The following streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday:

Elgin Street, from Laurier Avenue West to Wellington Street.

Wellington from Rideau Street to Elgin.

Metcalfe Street from Queen to Wellington.

Queen from Metcalfe to Elgin.

There will be intermittent road closures during that same time between Nicholas Street, Laurier, Elgin and Wellington.