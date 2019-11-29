Teacher walkout could close elementary schools, OCDSB says

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) says elementary schools in the city may also close if high school teachers go ahead with a one-day walkout next Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) announced its members will walk off the job Dec. 4 if no agreement is reached with the province.

"In the event of a walkout, it may be difficult for schools to provide adequate supervision of students; ensure proper resources and supports for students with special needs; and maintain custodial and maintenance services. As a result, the Board will need to consider whether to close elementary and secondary schools in response to OSSTF strike action," the OCDSB announced in a news release Friday.

Parents may not know until the morning of Dec. 4 whether their child's school is open, the board said.

"Parents are encouraged to have contingency plans in place for Wednesday, December 4th in the event there is a strike. The OCDSB will continue to send updates to parents as soon as information becomes available," the board said.

OSSTF members teach at both high schools and elementary schools. The union also represents substitute teachers, office and clerical workers, custodial and maintenance staff, early childhood educators, adult educators and others.

"We apologize for the uncertainty and disruption that this situation can create for families. Thank you for your patience and support," the board said.

Along with day programming at schools, the province-wide walkout may also affect third-party daycares and community activities at schools, the OCDSB noted.