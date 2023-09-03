Fatal shooting at Ottawa wedding was targeted, says police chief

Chief Eric Stubbs said, while there's no indication the shooting that killed two people and injured six others was hate-motivated, police are convinced it was a "targeted event."

Ottawa's police chief says investigators believe Saturday's fatal shooting at a wedding reception was targeted.

Two Toronto men were killed and six others were injured after reports of gunfire at the Infinity Convention Centre on Gibford Drive near the Ottawa International Airport.

Chief Eric Stubbs said Ottawa police are planning to share a "significant update" on Wednesday.

"We are convinced that it was a targeted event. We are following down that path and certainly the gang slant that we were looking at is something we are examining very closely moving forward," Stubbs told CBC News.

Evidence markers are seen in a parking lot as an Ottawa police officer speaks with a member of the public. Police say they're still reviewing video from nearby businesses and witnesses. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Stubbs said additional investigators were added to the homicide team to process the video police are collecting. He said any tips from the public will be crucial.

The chief hasn't spoken to the couple who were celebrating their wedding that night, however, he said services are available to people affected by the shooting.

"It's supposed to be very fun, it's supposed to be a joyful day and it was not. I saw what happened with the number of shots that were fired, the people that were hurt and killed. Certainly, we want people to get help if they need it," Stubbs said.

"We're sorry that this happened to them and we want to do everything we can to bring those that did this to justice."

Muslim association offering support

The Assunnah Muslims Association, which runs a nearby community centre and mosque, is also offering support to its members — some of whom were guests at the wedding.

Jalil Marhnouj, the association's president, said the violence has been heartbreaking and devastating.

"A day that would've been the happiest moment for this bride and groom, it turned out to be the worst day in their life. It is very unfortunate," he said.

"This happened so close to our mosque and people were in a very distressed situation and feeling angst."

Marhnouj, who is also a member of the Community Equity Council that liaise with Ottawa police, said he heard sirens on Saturday night and was later informed by police about the shooting.

He said there was an immediate concern that the incident was an Islamophobic attack. On Tuesday, Stubbs repeated what police said earlier in the investigation that there is no indication it was a hate-motivated event.

"Whether it's hate-motivated or not, at the end of the day, there is loss of life and that cannot be replaced," Marhnouj said.