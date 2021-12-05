Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Messy winter weather on way to Ottawa, surrounding region: Environment Canada

A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes, bringing the freezing rain and snow tonight and into Monday morning, according to the federal weather agency.

Freezing rain, snow expected to hit region tonight and last into Monday morning

CBC News ·
A slew of freezing rain, snow and ice pellets are expected for parts of the region Sunday evening, stretching into Monday morning. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa. 

A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes, bringing the freezing rain and snow tonight and into Monday morning, according to the federal weather agency.

In Ottawa, temperatures will remain steady around -4 C tonight, with the wind chill making it feel like -11.   

"For the areas a bit further north and west, it's the winter storm warnings," said Steven Flisfeder,  Environment Canada meteorologist. 

"With those areas, we're expecting higher snow accumulations, at least 15 centimetres expected, but up to about 20 centimetres are possible."

Although winter storm warnings have been declared for parts of eastern Ontario, like Pembroke and Renfrew, the freezing rain is the main threat, Flisfeder said.

"[Those regions] are still expected to get some snow but accumulations for the moment are expected to be limited to up to 10 centimetres," he said. 

Environment Canada warns that highways, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. It is warning drivers and pedestrians to take extra precaution.

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now