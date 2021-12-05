Messy winter weather on way to Ottawa, surrounding region: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa.

A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes, bringing the freezing rain and snow tonight and into Monday morning, according to the federal weather agency.

In Ottawa, temperatures will remain steady around -4 C tonight, with the wind chill making it feel like -11.

"For the areas a bit further north and west, it's the winter storm warnings," said Steven Flisfeder, Environment Canada meteorologist.

"With those areas, we're expecting higher snow accumulations, at least 15 centimetres expected, but up to about 20 centimetres are possible."

Ice buildup along the Ottawa River. Things may become quite icy here Monday am. Here is the timeline. <br>Snow begins ~7pm. I think in excess of 10cm ❄️& ice pellets. Change to Fr. rain ~5am Mon, then to rain by 11am as temps rise >0°. Fingers crossed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ah0Yy5nPfR">pic.twitter.com/ah0Yy5nPfR</a> —@BlacksWeather

Although winter storm warnings have been declared for parts of eastern Ontario, like Pembroke and Renfrew, the freezing rain is the main threat, Flisfeder said.

"[Those regions] are still expected to get some snow but accumulations for the moment are expected to be limited to up to 10 centimetres," he said.

Environment Canada warns that highways, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. It is warning drivers and pedestrians to take extra precaution.