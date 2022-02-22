Skip to Main Content
Most eastern Ontario school buses cancelled under freezing rain warnings

The Ottawa-Gatineau region is under freezing rain and rainfall warnings Tuesday, with most school buses cancelled in eastern Ontario because of it.

Most of the freezing rain is expected to fall this afternoon, evening

An icy Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa in January 2019. (CBC)

The freezing rain warnings cover all of western Quebec and parts of eastern Ontario closer to Ottawa.

The capital's forecast calls for patchy freezing rain and ice pellets in the morning, with more consistent freezing rain in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday's high there is 0 C. The freezing rain is expected to end around midnight.

The Brockville area is a bit of a buffer because it's under both freezing rain and rainfall warnings, then areas to its south have rainfall warnings. Those warnings say 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is possible.

School buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario, except in most of the Kingston area. Schools are open.

Western Quebec buses are running.

