Most eastern Ontario school buses cancelled under freezing rain warnings

The Ottawa-Gatineau region is under freezing rain and rainfall warnings Tuesday, with most school buses cancelled in eastern Ontario because of it.

The freezing rain warnings cover all of western Quebec and parts of eastern Ontario closer to Ottawa.

The capital's forecast calls for patchy freezing rain and ice pellets in the morning, with more consistent freezing rain in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday's high there is 0 C. The freezing rain is expected to end around midnight.

A Freezing Rain Warning remains in effect. While there could be some patchy fr. rain or ice pellets this morning and early pm, a period of steady fr. rain is expected from late afternoon into the evening until temps climb >0°. It's -9°. W/c -17. High 0°

The Brockville area is a bit of a buffer because it's under both freezing rain and rainfall warnings, then areas to its south have rainfall warnings. Those warnings say 20 to 30 millimetres of rain is possible.

School buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario, except in most of the Kingston area. Schools are open.

Western Quebec buses are running.