Rain warnings, storm watches west and south of Ottawa-Gatineau

Heavy rain has led to rainfall warnings in the Kingston, Ont., area Wednesday, with severe thunderstorm watches over some parts of eastern Ontario still recovering from last month's storm.

The warnings stretch from Napanee to Westport to Mallorytown.

Environment Canada says 50 to 75 millimetres of rain could fall, with 45 millimetres already falling by 9:15 a.m. in some areas.

Environment Canada's alert map for southern Ontario at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. (Environment Canada)

Those areas, western Quebec except for Gatineau and eastern Ontario communities west of the Ottawa, Cornwall and Prescott-Russell areas are all under severe thunderstorm watches.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms this morning and afternoon, with wind gusts up to 90 km/h, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.

That includes the Bancroft and Tweed areas and their thousands of customers still without power more than 10 days after the major damage caused by a derecho on May 21.

Ottawa-Gatineau doesn't have any warnings or watches yet. Its forecasts include showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Kingston's high Wednesday is 24 C with a humidex making it feel more like 30. Ottawa's forecasted high is 18 C.