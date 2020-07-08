Heat warnings continue in Ottawa area

Environment Canada continues to issue a heat warning for a wide swath of Ontario, including in the Ottawa area.

On Wednesday, the city is expected to reach a high of 31C, Environment Canada says, but with humidity that could feel like 38. Thursday is expected to get even hotter with a high of 34C and a humidex of 38.

The heat warning covers much of southern and eastern Ontario, including the Kingston area.

The UV index both days is nine or very high. There is also a 30 per cent chance of showers Wednesday afternoon, with risk of a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada says some potential relief is on its way this weekend.

Slightly cooler air is expected to move into eastern Ontario, but Saturday could still see "extreme heat" in Ottawa, the weather agency says.

Environment Canada says older people, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions are particularly vulnerable to the heat, as are those who exercise or work outside.

The weather agency recommends people try to stick to the shade, drink water and close blinds to keep homes as cool as possible.