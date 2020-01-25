Freezing rain warning issued for Ottawa, Pembroke

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Ottawa, Pembroke, Ont., and other towns along the Quebec border.

Environment Canada has predicted a "band of freezing rain" will move across eastern Ontario late Saturday morning. The precipitation is expected to turn to snow, as much as 15 centimetres in some areas, by Sunday morning. For shovelers, this will mean up to 5 mm of ice on the driveway.

According to the federal agency, the roads could get messy, with ice making the streets slippery.

A mix of rain and light snow is falling over Kingston, Ont., as the temperature hovers just above zero. While a freezing rain warning for the area has been lifted, some risk remains in the forecast. That rain will turn to snow later this evening.

In Maniwaki, Que., no weather warnings are in effect. Snow is expected to fall later this afternoon, beginning around 4 p.m.