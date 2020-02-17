Snow headed towards Ottawa area

Those looking to take advantage of the sunny weather should do so today, as between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall on Ottawa starting early Tuesday morning.

The high Monday will be –5 C under sunny skies for Family Day in Ontario, with an overnight low of –13 C feeling about –22 with the wind chill.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, a low pressure system is heading toward the Great Lakes from Texas and should arrive near the nation's capital before sunrise.

The federal agency said the exact path of the system is uncertain and will affect how much snow will fall on Ottawa.

"Poor winter driving conditions are expected beginning tonight. Motorists should be prepared to adjust their travel plans accordingly," its website reads.

By Tuesday evening, the system will have passed through the city. Wednesday's high is about average, but its low may plummet into the minus twenties.

The same partially sunny skies are over Kingston today, which will see a high of –2 C. With the windchill, this evening will feel like –15.

Its snow will change into rain, mixed with drizzle by noon and will end sometime in the afternoon. Environment Canada is predicting five centimetres of snow.

Similar weather in Quebec

The high in Maniwaki will be –7 C with sunny skies overhead.

"Snow will begin in the morning over western Quebec and will spread toward the central and eastern regions overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning," Environment Canada said.

Expect about 10 centimetres from this system in that area after a Monday night that gets down to –17 C, more like -24 with the wind chill.

The skies over Pembroke will be sunny for most of the day. After midnight, the snow will begin to fall. The low overnight will be –12 C.

The snow, sometimes heavy, will fall until late afternoon. After that, there will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries.

Like in Ottawa, between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall over the region.