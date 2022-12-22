City declares 'significant weather event,' warns of delays

The City of Ottawa has declared a rare significant weather event ahead of the coming winter storm, and is warning residents that it could take longer than usual to clear roads, sidewalks and bike lanes.

A significant weather event is called when hazardous weather conditions are expected to hamper the prompt delivery of city services.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for Ottawa and Gatineau on Thursday. Ottawa's forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of flurries late Thursday afternoon with a high of –3 C, then snow Thursday night with the temperature rising to 1 C and a risk of freezing rain before morning. Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the capital. A flash freeze is expected to produce icy and slippery surfaces Friday afternoon.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during the storm.

"Travel during this time should be avoided and we are advising everyone to complete their errands before the event is scheduled to begin later this evening. Anyone who is required to travel during this event is asked to plan ahead and to give themselves extra travel time," the city said in a statement.

On Thursday afternoon, the cities of Pembroke and Cornwall also declared a significant weather event, warning residents winter maintenance services may take longer than usual.

Parking bans

A winter weather parking ban for Ottawa will last longer than most snow-related bans. It will be in effect starting 10 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles parked on the street during that period may be ticketed and towed.

On-street parking permit holders are exempt, but the city is encouraging those who can to find off-street parking to avoid getting snowed in by plows.

During the ban, off-street parking will be available at City of Ottawa recreation facilities and libraries. Some OC Transpo park-and-ride lots are also available. For a complete list of parking lot locations, check Ottawa.ca or biblioottawalibrary.ca.

The City of Gatineau has also issued a winter parking ban starting midnight Friday, until the notice is lifted.