Freezing rain warning issued for Ottawa, western Quebec

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning across the Ottawa region and in western Quebec on Friday.

Light, freezing drizzle is expected early Friday morning which may turn into freezing rain later in the morning, the federal weather agency says.

Highways, roads, sidewalks and parking lots could become very slippery.

The regions affected include Ottawa and nearby areas like Smiths Falls, Cornwall and Prescott, as well as areas throughout southern Quebec, including Pontiac, Wakefield and Gatineau.

Environment Canada expects the warning to end late Friday morning or early afternoon when temperatures warm up above freezing.

The high on Friday in Ottawa is expected to reach 5C and the low on Friday night is expected to dip down to –2C

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement in the region for Sunday. Forecasters say a winter storm may bring either heavy snow or freezing rain to eastern and central Ontario as well as western Quebec.

Travel conditions are expected to "rapidly deteriorate" Sunday afternoon and power outages are possible, said Environment Canada.

Kingston is not affected by the freezing rain warning nor the special weather statement.

The city will see a few showers on Sunday morning but the rain will end by afternoon. Environment Canada forecasts a high of 9C in Kingston and a low of –1C on Friday.