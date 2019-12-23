Snow-melting temperatures continue in Ottawa

For anyone with names to cross off their holiday lists, the mild temperatures in store for Ottawa will make last-minute shopping pretty comfortable Monday, albeit slushy.

The city can expect a high of 5C Monday, Environment Canada says. Skies will be mainly cloudy with fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds make it feel like –7.

On Monday night, Ottawa's cloudy skies will clear and the low will drop to –10C but windchill will make that feel like –15.

On Tuesday in Ottawa, Enviornment Canada forecasts a high of –3C but windchill will make it feel like –15 in the morning then –5 by the afternoon. The low is expected to be –9C overnight Tuesday, Environment Canada says.

In Kingston, temperatures stay fairly mild Monday as well. The high is 6C and the low is –8C but windchill will make that feel more like –13 overnight.

The average low this time of year in Ottawa is –13C and the average high is –4.5C.