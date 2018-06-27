Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is skipping the U.S. ambassador's annual party in protest over U.S. attacks on Canadian industries.

The U.S. ambassador to Canada traditionally throws a large party on July 4, Independence Day, a national holiday south of the border, at the ambassador's official residence in Ottawa.

The event, hosted this year by Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft, often attracts thousands of people from Ottawa's political circles.

The annual party will be held at Lornado, the official residence of the U.S. ambassador to Canada. (Chris Rands/CBC)

Watson said with the current U.S. administration he didn't think it was right to attend.

"I've politely declined because I'm not happy with the direction of the American government and their constant attacks on our country," he said.

The U.S. has imposed tariffs on several Canadian industries and threatened more, Watson said. While he says he is not trying to make a scene, he doesn't feel it would be right to attend.

"I don't want to show up to something that I don't feel comfortable with on a principle point of view, seeing what's happening with these constant threats to our steel industry, aluminum, our car industry, our dairy industry."